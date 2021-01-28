Man accused of homicide, arson after Sacramento woman found dead in apartment fire

Firefighters found one person dead Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, when a two-alarm fire burned at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Summer Park Drive in the South Natomas neighborhood. Sacramento Fire Department

Police arrested a man accused of intentionally starting a fire at an apartment complex in South Natomas in connection with the death of a Sacramento woman found in one of the burned units earlier this month.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges of murder and arson against Harold Dean Fowler in the death of Kimberly Tolley, according to a criminal complaint filed in court Monday.

Prosecutors allege Fowler used a knife in Tolley’s death, according to the filed complaint. The arson charge alleges that Fowler started a fire in one of the apartments, burning an inhabited building or property. It’s unclear when Fowler started the fire; before or after the woman’s slaying.

Tolley, 54, was found dead Jan. 6 after the two-alarm fire at the apartment complex in the 3500 block of Summer Park Drive, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The Sacramento Police Department arrested Fowler, who was booked at county jail Jan. 21. On Thursday afternoon, Fowler remained in custody at the jail. He was being held without bail, according to jail records.

Fowler, 31, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court. He is scheduled to return to court March 1, according to court records.

The fire occurred at the apartment complex just south of Interstate 80 and west of Truxel Road. Sacramento Fire Department officials have said the fire response had been requested as a two-alarm fire to get more firefighters and resources to the scene. Firefighters were already at the scene attacking the blaze.

Photos of the scene show flames had scorched a unit on the second floor and another apartment directly beneath it. The extent of the damage was unclear.