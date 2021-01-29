Man shot, killed in North Sacramento on Las Palmas Avenue

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in Sacramento’s Noralto neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue following reports of a shooting, and located a man with at least one life-threatening gunshot injury, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Fire personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Homicide detectives are investigating and canvassing the area for evidence and potential witnesses.

A motive was not immediately clear, and there is no suspect information available as of Friday morning, police said.

No other details were released.