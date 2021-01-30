Hit-and-run driver kills one, injures another in Rancho Cordova parking lot, deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who struck and killed a man and injured another Friday night in Rancho Cordova.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers were notified just after 9 p.m. of a man seen unconscious in a parking lot at a business on the 10000 block of Folsom Boulevard, where he had been hit by a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found the unresponsive man with “significant trauma to his body,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man was pronounced dead by fire personnel.

Deputies located another man who had also been hit by the same vehicle, but suffered only minor injuries. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, deputies said.

Additional information on the driver, vehicle and motive behind the incident is under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 916-874-5115.