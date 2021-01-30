Missing Foresthill man found dead in woods near his home, Placer County deputies say

A Foresthill man who went missing during a powerful winter storm was found dead Saturday near his home, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said David Glenn Deshon, 69, was originally reported missing following a call for service just past midnight Thursday.

The caller identified Deshon by name and said he had gotten his vehicle stuck in the snow at mile marker 19 on Mosquito Ridge Road.

Responding deputies found Deshon’s vehicle and another set of tire tracks — indicating that he might have been picked up by someone else.

However, he was not present at his home when deputies checked for him.

“This area is steep and mountainous, receiving a significant amount of snowfall over the last 48 hours, which made it difficult for deputies to conduct their search,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media update.

Around of 3 p.m. Saturday, Deshon had been found dead near his home by a search and rescue team.