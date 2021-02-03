2 shot on Capital City Freeway, closed at I-80 split as CHP investigates

Two people were shot and injured on the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento County, closing a stretch of the freeway Wednesday morning as authorities investigated.

A “shooting occurred between two parties,” and two victims were located early in the morning on the Capital City Freeway with gunshot wounds and transported to a hospital, California Highway Patrol Valley Division spokesman Officer Mike Harris said.

The victims’ conditions were not known.

The CHP in social media posts shortly after 5 a.m. said southbound lanes are closed from the Interstate 80 split to Fulton Avenue “due to an ongoing investigation.”

Caltrans said the closure included the ramp from the Capital City Freeway to westbound I-80, as well as the westbound I-80 off-ramp to Watt Avenue and the Highway 244 connector at Auburn Boulevard.

There is no estimated time of reopening, according to Harris and Caltrans.

SB SR-51 (BUS 80) remains closed this morning near Watt Avenue due to police activity. The SR-244 connector from Auburn Blvd. to SB BUS 80, the connector to WB I-80, and the I-80 WB Watt Ave. off-ramp are closed. Expect delays if you’re about to head to work. pic.twitter.com/12yCLUjOEu — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 3, 2021