Man fatally shot dead in Citrus Heights driveway identified by Sacramento County coroner

A man shot and killed Monday evening in Citrus Heights has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner’s officials identified the victim as Samuel Harris, 52, of Citrus Heights.

Harris was reportedly shot during an altercation with another man on Gallant Circle, the Citrus Heights Sentinel reported Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A department spokesman told The Sentinel that the two people involved in the altercation knew each other.

The initial 911 caller told dispatchers that he had shot someone in his driveway shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, Fox 40 reported.

According to ABC 10, investigators were continuing to examine evidence and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting as of Wednesday evening.

Citrus Heights Police did not respond Wednesday to The Bee’s requests for comment.