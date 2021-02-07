One person found dead in North Sacramento fourplex fire, fire department says

A person died Sunday morning in a North Sacramento house fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Altos Avenue in the Richardson Village neighborhood around 4:45 a.m. on reports of a single-story fourplex burning.

The fire began in one of the units, but it spread into the attic, according to the fire department.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, they found the body of the person, who was not identified, inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation, according to the department.