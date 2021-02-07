Grass Valley house fire kills 3-year-old; 5-year-old boy and adult airlifted to UC Davis

A 3-year-old girl died and a 5-year-old boy was injured in a Grass Valley house fire Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the house fully engulfed in flames around 5 p.m., officials told CBS Sacramento. Representatives of the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District told The Bee on Saturday and Sunday that officials were unavailable to comment.

Fox 40 spoke with the district’s marshal, Terry McMahan, in the wake of the blaze on Park View Drive. The girl had been trapped inside as the fire spread, he said.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, authorities do not suspect that it was intentionally set, according to Fox 40.

The Union newspaper in Grass Valley initially reported that two others were pulled out of the burning home. One was an adult, the other was a child. They were airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center, according to KCRA.

The fire extended into a nearby building, but was contained and eventually extinguished, the Union reported.