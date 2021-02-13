Man and woman arrested by Lincoln police after finding pistol, 30-round magazine in car

A man and a woman were arrested by Lincoln Police officers on Thursday near Thunder Valley Casino following a vehicle search that revealed a gun, plus a 30-round magazine.

In a news release, the Lincoln Police Department said that an officer stopped a vehicle with a stolen license plate near the casino around 11:23 p.m.

The driver, Angela Gamoke, was determined to have an outstanding warrant in Sacramento County for vehicle theft. She was arrested, cited and released.

The officer conducted a probation search of the vehicle and found a handgun, a 30-round magazine, pepper spray, debit cards and identifying information in other people’s names, burglary tools, drugs, paraphernalia and fraudulent checks.

Johnathan Torres, 30, of Sacramento was taken into custody on suspicion of felony firearm possession, felony ammunition possession, drug offenses and fraud offenses.

Torres was booked into the South Placer Jail with a bail of $180,000, according to the police department. Placer County corrections records indicate that he was booked on Friday and remains in custody. He faces a total of 11 charges.