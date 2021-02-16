Sacramento man wanted in ‘violent’ death of 1-year-old child at West Sacramento motel

A man is sought on suspicion of homicide after a 1-year-old child was found dead Monday at a West Sacramento motel, police said.

The West Sacramento Police Department has obtained a homicide arrest warrant for 43-year-old Derrick Woods of Sacramento. The department wrote in a news release Woods was last seen fleeing on foot from a motel in the 1000 block of West Capitol Avenue around noon Monday, when officers dispatched for a welfare check found a 1-year-old child ”deceased from traumatic injuries.”

Woods “is currently sought in the investigation of a violent homicide and should be considered dangerous,” the department wrote.

Authorities ask anyone with knowledge of Woods’ whereabouts to contact police immediately.