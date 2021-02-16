Sacramento police shoot, injure suspect in vehicle pursuit after reported arson

Two officers with the Sacramento Police Department opened fire on a suspect following a Monday night chase. The suspect was hospitalized but is expected to survive, authorities said.

The incident began in East Sacramento shortly before 10 p.m., “after a victim called to report that her ex-boyfriend, whom she has a restraining order against, had burned their vehicle, threatened to kill her, and was possibly armed,” the Sacramento Police Department wrote in a news release.

Police located the suspect driving in East Sacramento and attempted a stop. The suspect fled and led officers on a pursuit that continued into an industrial area on the 8500 block of Fruitridge Road, where the vehicle “abruptly came to a stop.”

“During the high-risk stop, two officers discharged their service weapons at the suspect, striking him,” the Police Department news release said.

Officers gave medical aid until Sacramento Metro Fire District personnel arrived and transported the man to a hospital, where he is in stable condition and expected to survive, police wrote.

Police said assisting officers used stop sticks, which are similar to spike strips, to try to disable the vehicle; it was not clear whether the vehicle came to a stop as a result.

The news release did not specify whether the suspect was armed. The suspect’s identity was not released. The arson portion of the investigation is being handled by the Sacramento Fire Department.

No other details were released and the incident remains under investigation.

The department will release video and audio associated with the shooting incident within 30 days, in accordance with the city’s use-of-force policies and state Senate Bill 1421, according to the news release.