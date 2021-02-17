Man who falsely reported hate crime faces sexual battery charge in Folsom, police say

A man who police say falsely reported he was a victim of a racially motivated attack in January was cited this week on suspicion of committing sexual battery in an incident that occurred hours before the claimed hate crime in Folsom.

On Wednesday, detectives met with Romey Kang of Lincoln and cited him on suspicion of committing sexual battery, the Folsom Police Department announced in a news release. Police officials said the detectives issued a citation, because Kang’s injuries did not make suitable to be booked at the Sacramento County Jail.

Kang, 25, suffered serious facial injuries when he fell after going out drinking earlier that night in early January. Kang falsely claimed he was the assaulted in an alleged hate crime, but police detectives later found security camera video that showed no assault or racially motivated attack had occurred.

As detectives investigated the claimed hate crime, they were contacted by a witness who reported seeing Kang sexually assault a female, police said. Witnesses have told police the reported sexual battery occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 at an outdoor patio of a business in the 600 block of Sutter Street in Folsom.

Police said detectives spoke with several other witnesses, along with the victim, who was unconscious during the sexual assault. Along with other evidence gathered with the help of the victim, the detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kang, according to the Police Department.

Kang called 911 about 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 9 and reported he was a victim of an assault and robbery near Scott and Canal streets in Folsom, less than a block north of where the reported sexual battery occurred.

Kang told police that he met with friends earlier that night to have drinks at a bar along Sutter Street, and his recollection of what happened to him was “hazy” when he spoke to investigators, police spokesman Officer Andrew Graham has said. Kang also told police that he last saw the suspect leaving the area on Scott Street toward Natoma Street.

Kang later claimed he was assaulted in a hate crime and started a GoFundMe account to raise money to help him pay his medical bills. Police later learned that Kang had suffered significant facial injuries, including a jaw fracture, when he fell while walking along the street.

GoFundMe officials have assured that if misuse occurs in a fundraiser, donors are fully protected by GoFundMe’s refund policy.

Police said the detectives also learned there may have been other witnesses who saw alleged sexual assault.

The Police Department asked anyone who witnessed the reported sexual assault to send an email to Detective Mendenhall at bmendenhall@folsom.ca.us.