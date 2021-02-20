Motorcyclist, driver dead after crash in Del Paso Heights, Sacramento police say

A crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Del Paso Heights killed two men Friday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officer Ryan Woo, a spokesman for the department, said officers were called out to the area of Rio Linda Boulevard and South Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on reports of a collision.

Responding officers found a motorcyclist who had suffered severe injuries in the crash. He was declared dead at the scene by fire personnel, according to Woo.

A driver was also found at the scene with injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit was called to determine the cause and circumstances of the crash.