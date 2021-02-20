Woman suspected of shooting arrested after standoff with Sacramento County deputies

A woman was taken into custody Friday night on suspicion of shooting a man in Arden Arcade following a brief standoff with Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies.

Sgt. Kionna Rowe, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said that deputies were called to the 2100 block of Whippoorwill Lane around 8:45 p.m. on reports of a disturbance. A caller told dispatchers that they had heard a gunshot in the area.

Responding deputies found a man suffering at least one gunshot wound to the lower body, and fire personnel took him to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

Deputies were led to a nearby home in the area where the suspected shooter was believed to be. They attempted to contact Carmela Angelica Silva, 42, who refused to come out of the home.

Law enforcement personnel engaged in a standoff at the home, but Silva agreed to come out peacefully and was arrested.

Silva was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where she is currently in custody with bail set at $75,000 for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Sheriff’s Office records.