Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and spousal battery, Auburn police say

Auburn police officers arrested a man Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping, following a witness report.

In a news release, the Auburn Police Department said Samuel Dodd was taken into custody after witnesses told law enforcement they saw a man pull an struggling woman into a vehicle.

A caller notified police of the incident, which took place on the 100 block of Nevada Street, police said. After interviewing several witnesses, officers became aware of the description of the suspect, victim, the vehicle and its license plate number.

The victim had apparently been yelling at the man when he forcibly pulled her into the vehicle and left the area, according to police.

Officers later found Dodd, 38, in Colfax and took him into custody on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery against a spouse. He was booked into a Placer County jail on a $290,000 bail. Jail records from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office indicate that he is no longer in custody. The victim was found safe, according to police.

Auburn police Lt. Michael Garlock in a prepared statement praised the witnesses for aiding the investigation.

“Not only am I pleased with the officers’ thorough investigation, but I am extremely appreciative of the witnesses who provided us with the pertinent information,” Garlock said. “Without the citizens helping us, it would have been much more difficult to locate this suspect.”