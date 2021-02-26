West Sacramento police shoot, kill man allegedly holding knife in Walmart parking lot

Police in West Sacramento fatally shot a man Thursday afternoon in a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Walmart on Riverpoint Court around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a subject with a knife, the West Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Arriving officers then “contacted an involved vehicle,” according to the news release.

One or more officers shot the subject, described as a man in his mid-20s. Details on the events immediately leading up to the shooting were limited.

Fire personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was hurt, the Police Department said.

“While this is an ongoing investigation, at this time, we can confirm that the subject was armed at the time of the shooting,” the news release said.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The incident will be investigated externally by both the Woodland Police Department and the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, in accordance with all the department’s fatal incident policy.