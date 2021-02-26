West Sacramento police arrest mother of suspect charged in murder of 1-year-old girl

Amanda Marie Owens died in a West Sacramento motel room Monday. Family photo

The West Sacramento Police Department on Friday arrested the mother of a suspect charged earlier this month in the murder of a 1-year-old girl.

Yolo County prosecutors filed murder, assault and child endangerment charges against the first suspect, 43-year-old Derrick Dimone Woods, who was arrested Feb. 16 in Sacramento following a manhunt. Police said Woods was seen fleeing the scene of Silvey’s Motel on West Capitol Avenue, where 1-year-old Amanda Marie Owens was found dead with severe bruising Feb. 15.

The Police Department on Friday arrested Annette Womack, 58, who according to a news release is Woods’ mother, “as part of the ongoing investigation” into Amanda’s death. No other details about her alleged role in the deadly incident were released.

Detectives arrested Womack midday Friday, and she was booked into the Yolo County jail on felony aiding and abetting as well as child endangerment-related charges, the West Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

The District Attorney’s Office included a special enhancement in Woods’ charges that could make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted, though the DA has not yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty. At his arraignment, a deputy public defender entered pleas of not guilty on behalf of Woods for all three charges he faces.