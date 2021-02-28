Natomas Walmart evacuated due to fire set off by firecrackers that ignited clothing

A Walmart store in Natomas was evacuated Sunday afternoon after someone inside set a fire with fireworks, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said a person inside the store had apparently put a firecracker inside of a shirt on a rack at the Walmart in the 3600 block of Truxel Road, near Interstate 80.

The person ran away and when the firecracker went off, it set fire to clothing on the rack. Employees of the Walmart were able to use a fire extinguisher to put it out.

Smoke from the fire prompted an evacuation of the store. As of 3 p.m., the Walmart was still evacuated, but Wade said it should be open again very soon once the smoke is cleared from the building.

The fire was relatively minor, as it did not set off sprinkler heads inside the store, according to Wade.