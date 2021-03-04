Police seek second suspect in 2020 homicide of 17-year-old Sacramento High senior

Detectives are seeking an outstanding suspect in the October 2020 shooting death of a 17-year-old Sacramento High School senior, and police on Thursday released new surveillance photos of that suspect in a vehicle.

Authorities found Jaylen Betschart with a gunshot wound in a car that had crashed into a pole along Jackson Road on Oct. 3. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sacramento Police Department days later announced the arrest of a 17-year-old.

The department in a news release Thursday said detectives are looking to identify a second suspect in the homicide and released photos of this suspect driving what authorities say appears to be a 2012 Dodge Avenger.

The car is gray or silver, photos show, and does not have a front license plate. The driver’s face is not visible in any of the images released.

“He is described as having a large build and can be seen wearing a white T-shirt,” the news release said, but no other suspect description or details were available.

Anyone with information on the subject’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.