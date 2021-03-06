Davis police release composite sketch of attempted sexual assault suspect

The Davis Police Department released a composite sketch of a suspect who attempted to sexually assault a woman inside her apartment on Thursday.

Just a day after a woman was accosted inside her home on the 1600 block of Drew Circle, police investigators released the composite sketch to the public, asking for anyone who may know the suspect to reach out to law enforcement.

On Thursday around 10 a.m., the woman was in her apartment when a man appeared at her sliding glass door asking for some water.

She went into another room to grab a face covering, but by the time she returned he was already inside her home.

Then, the man tried to pull her into a bedroom, but she screamed and pushed him back outside, where he ran from the area.

Responding officers looked for the man but couldn’t find him. At the time, as reflected in the sketch, he was wearing a black hat. He was also wearing a black sweatshirt and holding a maroon water bottle. Police say he is about 5-foot-4 and approximately 170 pounds.

The Davis Police Department is asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to call 530-747-5400.