Sacramento pair suspected of ID theft operation with dozens of victims, Placer deputies say

Two Sacramento residents were arrested by Placer County deputies in February, and a month-long investigation after the fact uncovered a large-scale identity theft operation.

In a news release, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Keith Davis, 36, and Keyshell Hayes, 35, were taken into custody on Feb. 6 following a traffic stop on Highway 65 near Sunset Boulevard.

A deputy pulled over Davis, who was driving, and found that he had a Placer County warrant out for his arrest. Their vehicle was searched and the deputy found a loaded, unregistered pistol in Hayes’ purse, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, the deputy found counterfeit California driver’s licenses, a fake Social Security card and several fraudulent credit cards in other people’s names. Davis was taken into custody for his outstanding warrant, as well as felony firearm possession. Hayes was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in public, carrying a gun not registered under her name and identity theft.

The personal identification materials found in the car led deputies on a more in-depth investigation. Over the course of a month, deputies also found a card scanning device and a notebook filled with information from more than 50 victims, such as names, account numbers, credit card numbers, addresses and passwords.

The most recent Placer County inmate report does not list either Davis or Hayes as being in custody.