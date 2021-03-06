Big-rig crash near Florin injures three people, Sacramento Fire Department says

Three people were injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the crash on the 8200 block of Elder Creek Road around noon, bringing multiple ambulances to transport victims.

The Sacramento Police Department announced on social media that Elder Creek Road was closed between Power Inn Road and Florin Perkins Road due to the crash by 1 p.m. It reopened several hours later.

Fire officials said one of the drivers needed to be extricated before being taken to a hospital. Three people in all were hospitalized.

Officer Ryan Woo, a spokesman for the police department, said one of the victims was seriously injured.

That person remained in critical condition on Saturday, according to Woo. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the police department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit.