Two killed and three injured in Yuba City drive-by shooting, Sutter deputies say

Two men were killed in a drive-by shooting in Yuba City on Saturday night, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Yuba City police officers and sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1400 block of Countryside Drive around 8:22 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Deputies found two dead men at the scene, along with three others who had suffered gunshot wounds. Those three were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Based on their investigation, deputies believe that a vehicle pulled up to the side of a house where a backyard gathering was taking place and fired gunshots at the participants.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is not releasing information regarding the people who were killed at this time.

“This situation is fluid and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.