Sutter County motorcyclist killed on I-5 by suspected DUI driver, Sacramento CHP says

A 67-year-old Nicolaus man was killed in Sacramento on Saturday night after a driver suspected of drunken driving crashed into him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Jim Young, a spokesman for the CHP’s South Sacramento office, said the man was on a 1993 Harley-Davidson, headed northbound on Interstate 5 toward Highway 50 just after 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 2009 BMW.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and fell into traffic, where he was hit again by a 2009 Honda Fit. The man suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

The driver of the BMW, 43-year-old Careem Mayfield of Sacramento, was suspected by officers of driving while drunk. According to Young, Mayfield told arresting officers that he had been texting at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Honda cooperated with investigators and was released. Mayfield, however, was taken into custody. He is being held at Sacramento County Main Jail on $1 million bail. He faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license for prior DUI offenses.

The name of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once his family is notified.