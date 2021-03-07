Two homes catch fire in the Pocket neighborhood, Sacramento Fire Department says

Two homes caught fire in the Pocket neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

In a social media update, the department said a second alarm was requested for two residential structures burning in the 400 block of Pimentel Way around 2:30 p.m.

The area is largely residential and consists mostly of single-family homes. The Fire Department said by 3 p.m. that the second alarm was called off as the fires had been contained inside the homes. No injuries were reported.

An investigator will be heading to the homes in order to determine the cause of the fire.