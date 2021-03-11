Sacramento Amazon employee arrested, accused of stealing about $20,000 of merchandise

Sheriff’s deputies recovered merchandise worth more than $19,000 allegedly stolen by an Amazon employee in Sacramento County.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies recently arrested an Amazon employee after security workers and detectives located more than $19,000 worth of stolen merchandise in his vehicle and apartment, authorities said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Wednesday that Amazon loss prevention workers witnessed an employee on “multiple” occasions sneak merchandise into his vehicle in the parking lot using a backpack.

Confronted by loss prevention, the employee admitted to having stolen goods in both his vehicle and his apartment, according to the sheriff’s news release. Amazon loss prevention “retrieved over $19,000 of merchandise in his vehicle,” and a search warrant executed by sheriff’s detectives found “over 130 additional stolen items belonging to Amazon,” of unknown value.

The employee, not identified by the Sheriff’s Office, was arrested and booked into jail on charges including grand theft and embezzlement, authorities said.

Amazon has a large “fulfillment center” warehouse, known as SMF1, located near Sacramento International Airport. The company also has warehouses in West Sacramento, Roseville and near Sacramento State.

Photos posted by the Sheriff’s Office showed the alleged theft included several stolen Apple Macbooks, at least three virtual reality headsets, video games, dozens of computer and video game accessories, watches, power tools and blankets.