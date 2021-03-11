Tulare County woman dies in Yuba County home. Her husband is arrested on a homicide charge

A Tulare County woman was found injured and died in a Yuba County home, and her husband has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in her death, sheriff’s officials said.

Christine Adams of Visalia died Wednesday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Thursday afternoon. She was found injured in the guest room of the home in the 17000 block of Indiana Ranch Road, about an 90-minute drive north of Sacramento.

Her husband, Bryan Adams, was at a Sacramento-area hospital under guard by sheriff’s deputies Thursday. He will remain under guard until he can be booked at the Yuba County Jail, sheriff’s officials said.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a woman had been found injured and appeared to be dead in the guest room of the Yuba County home. Deputies arrived at the home and found Christine Adams, 44, with “obvious physical trauma,” according to the news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives were called to the home to take over the homicide investigation. Bryan Adams, 43, was identified as a suspect in his wife’s death and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of homicide, sheriff’s officials said.

The detectives took Adams into custody Wednesday at the Sacramento-area hospital. He was receiving medical treatment there after he was involved in a vehicle crash before detectives found him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s cause of death has not been determined as investigators await autopsy results.