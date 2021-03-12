Davis police make arrests, seize evidence of EDD fraud, cash, drugs and cars at home

Officers seized two cars, an Infiniti and a Lexus, after finding evidence of unemployment fraud, cash, fake checks and fentanyl in an apartment in the 700 block of Sycamore Lane in Davis, California on Thursday March 11, 2021.

Two people were arrested during a probation search at a Davis apartment, where officers found identification cards possibly used in a state unemployment benefits fraud, large amounts of cash and fake checks, police officials said.

Also found in the home were two cars believed have been bought with stolen identities, evidence narcotics distribution and a small amount of fentanyl, a a dangerous synthetic opioid.

The probation occurred about 7:20 p.m. Thursday at the apartment in the 700 block of Sycamore Lane, the Davis Police Department announced Friday afternoon. The home is about a block north of Russell Boulevard.

Officers arrested Robert Willis, 33, and Kayla Wright, 29, both of Davis. They were arrested on suspicion of drug possession with intent to distribute, vehicle theft and criminal conspiracy along with various fraud charges, according to the Police Department. Both were booked at the Yolo County Jail.

Officers from the Community Policing and Problem Solving Unit conducted the search. Police officials said the identification cards found in the apartment suggested they were obtained as the result of California Employment Development Department and Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud.

The officers also found numerous fraudulent checks, a large quantity of cash, about 1 ounce of fentanyl and evidence of drug distribution, according to police. Officials did not indicate how much cash was found.

Also at the home, the officers recovered two newer model sedans, an Infiniti and a Lexus. Investigators believe the cars were recently purchased by the suspects using stolen identities, police officials said.