Pedestrian killed in overnight crash on Power Inn Road, Sacramento police say

A pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash near the Colonial Village neighborhood on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officer Ryan Woo, a department spokesman, said officers were called out for a crash on Power Inn Road north of Fruitridge Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Responding officers found a pedestrian suffering severe injuries. Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived and declared the pedestrian dead at the scene of the crash, according to Woo.

The Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit was sent to determine the exact cause of the crash. The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene, cooperating with law enforcement.

Power Inn Road had been closed for several hours between 14th Avenue and Fruitridge Road as officers worked to clear the scene. Around 7:15 a.m. a department update on social media indicated that traffic was back open on Power Inn Road.