East Linda man sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison on five child molestation charges

An East Linda man was sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison on March 8 for sexually assaulting children, according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office.

In a news release, the District Attorney’s office said that Shawn Michael Jones, 26, was given a sentence of 14 years and 8 months prison time for molesting five children in the Yuba County area.

Jones was arrested in October, and at the time, CBS 13 reported that officials were still searching for other unidentified victims. Investigators still say there may be others who suffered sexual abuse who have yet to be identified.

In February, Jones pleaded no contest to five counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 14, one of which was by force, and one of which was a with minor at least 10 years younger than Jones, according to Yuba County court records. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Jones will be forced to register as a sex offender and must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being released on parole.

“Parents often ask what they can do to prevent their children from becoming victims of child molestation,” the District Attorney’s office wrote in a prepared statement. “Unfortunately, child molesters are typically trusted individuals, family members or friends. Child molesters are master manipulators who will try to isolate your child through secrets, gifts, and fear.”

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding other potential victims to call 530-749-7777.