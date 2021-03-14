One person found dead after Colfax outbuilding fire, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says

Human remains were found after a building caught on fire Saturday morning near Colfax, according to Placer County authorities.

Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit spokeswoman Mary Eldridge said firefighters were called out to an outbuilding on Hayford Road just before 5 a.m.

The building, described by Eldridge as a barn-like structure that had potentially been used as a shop, had caught fire, but firefighters managed to keep it from spreading into surrounding areas.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Angela Musallam said that after crews knocked down the fire, first responders found human remains inside. Although a coroner’s investigation is in progress, Musallam said there is no indication of foul play in the death.

Cal Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.