Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck at Marconi near Capital City Freeway

A pedestrian was critically injured in a North Sacramento car crash Saturday, according to the police.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said police were notified of the crash in the Ben Ali neighborhood just before 7 p.m.

Officers were called to the scene on Marconi Avenue and Auburn Boulevard at the junction of Capital City Freeway, which is two blocks from the border with Arden Arcade.

Responding officers found a man who had been hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

He was hospitalized and listed in critical condition Sunday, Chan said.

The driver of the car who hit the man remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

While the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, Chan said drugs and alcohol were not suspected as a contributing factor.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service