Pedestrian critically injured after being struck at Marconi near Capital City Freeway

A pedestrian was critically injured in a North Sacramento car crash Saturday, according to the police.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said police were notified of the crash in the Ben Ali neighborhood just before 7 p.m.

Officers were called to the scene on Marconi Avenue and Auburn Boulevard at the junction of Capital City Freeway, which is two blocks from the border with Arden Arcade.

Responding officers found a man who had been hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

He was hospitalized and listed in critical condition Sunday, Chan said.

The driver of the car who hit the man remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

While the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, Chan said drugs and alcohol were not suspected as a contributing factor.