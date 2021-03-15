SWAT team responds to deadly stabbing in Roseville neighborhood Sunday evening

Roseville police and SWAT officers responded to Hanisch Drive on Sunday, March 14, 2021, where first responders located a deceased stabbing victim. A standoff ensued but no suspects were found inside the residence.

Police and SWAT responded to a deadly stabbing and possible standoff situation Sunday evening in Roseville, authorities said, but no suspects were located.

First responders arrived at the scene on Hanisch Drive shortly after 5:45 p.m. in response to a 911 call and located the stabbing victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Roseville Police Department said in social media posts.

A SWAT team was activated and the area near the crime scene was locked down as officers at the scene worked to identify a suspect or suspects believed to be inside a home, the department said.

Around 10:40 p.m., SWAT officers entered and cleared the residence of interest but did not locate anyone, police said.

The neighborhood shelter-in-place was lifted around 11:30 p.m., the Roseville Police Department said.

“There are no current safety concerns in the neighborhood,” the department wrote.

The deceased victim’s identity has not been released.

No suspect information was available, and the department says the investigation remains ongoing.