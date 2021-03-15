Antelope woman arrested, accused of robbing Folsom store while impersonating officer

Folsom police arrested Tiffany Winter, 32, of Antelope, after finding her with a fake badge, stun gun and BB gun following reports she robbed a Natoma Street convenience store while impersonating an officer.

The Folsom Police Department says it arrested the suspect at gunpoint and briefly locked down the scene on Natoma Street as a precaution.

The incident was first reported shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday when a clerk at a convenience store on Natoma Street reported that a woman entered the store “displaying a badge on her belt, with a pistol in her waistband” and “reportedly stole items from the store,” the department said in a social media post.

A responding officer located the woman in the area, “walking with a man and a dog,” police said.

Officers took the woman into custody at gunpoint, forcing Natoma Street to be closed in the area for several minutes, according to the post.

Police searched the woman and found a makeshift badge, a stun gun and a BB gun that resembled a handgun, authorities said.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Tiffany Winter of Antelope, and she was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on a felony charge of robbery and a misdemeanor count of impersonating an officer, jail records show. Her bail is $50,000.

The man and dog she was walking with were released, police said.