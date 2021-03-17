Victim hospitalized in Elk Grove shooting. Police investigating as ‘isolated incident’

One person was hospitalized in a shooting Wednesday morning in Elk Grove, police said.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which happened in the 8700 block of Kelsey Drive, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a social media post shortly before 6 a.m.

In an update at 7 a.m., the department confirmed an arrest has been made but that further details will not be released until later in the day.

“This incident is being investigated as an isolated incident with no outstanding subjects,” the department wrote.