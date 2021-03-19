Man shot dead in Elk Grove following verbal altercation, police say

A man was killed Thursday night in Elk Grove after a verbal argument escalated into a shooting, police said.

Police responded to the 9200 block of Starfish Way shortly before 10:30 p.m. for reports of shots being heard, and arriving officers found a man lying in the roadway with gunshot wounds, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release.

Fire personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigating detectives determined “there was a verbal argument between the victim and the suspect that escalated when the suspect drew a firearm and fired at the victim,” according to the news release.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.

The victim’s identification will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.