Suspicious device reported near Sacramento County school where pipe bomb was recently found

Sheriff’s deputies are responding to reports of a “suspicious” device in a south Sacramento County neighborhood, near an elementary school, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted just after 7 a.m. that a large police presence is in the 5700 block of Laurine Way.

That block is the location of Ethel I. Baker Elementary School, though it is unknown whether the device was reported as being at the campus.

Earlier this month, deputies found a pipe bomb and a loaded, homemade gun near the front office of Baker Elementary School. Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grasmann called the devices found in that incident “a real bomb and a real zip gun” that were “both loaded and ready to go.”

No other details on the devices reported Friday were immediately available. People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

