Sacramento man arrested near Clarksburg in connection with catalytic converter theft

A Sacramento man was arrested by Yolo County deputies on Tuesday north of Clarksburg on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter.

In a news release, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said Vue Yang, 35, was taken into custody during a traffic stop near the intersection of South River Road and Babel Slough Road, a few miles north of the town of Clarksburg.

Deputies who pulled Yang over determined that he had an outstanding warrant out of Sacramento County, and was also on probation.

Yang’s vehicle was searched, and deputies found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools and a recently cut catalytic converter. The automotive parts contain the precious metals palladium and platinum, which can be sold for high prices to scrapyards.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Yang admitted to stealing the catalytic converter from a van near Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento.

Yang was taken into custody and booked into the Yolo County jail and faces drug charges and charges for possession of stolen property. Yolo County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Yang was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the catalytic converter theft to call 530-666-8282.