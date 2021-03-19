59-year-old woman killed in head-on crash near Meadow Vista, Auburn CHP says

A 59-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning just south of Meadow Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the Auburn-area CHP said the Meadow Vista woman was hit by a 20-year-old man, also from Meadow Vista, after he drifted into oncoming traffic just after 6 a.m.

The woman had been driving a Ford F-150 south on Placer Hills Road near Pinewood Way, while the other driver was in a Subaru Impreza heading northbound on the same road.

The driver of the Impreza drifted partially into southbound traffic directly into the way of the F-150, which crashed off the roadway and overturned into an embankment.

First responders found the woman unresponsive, still seated in the driver’s seat of the F-150. Fire personnel declared her dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Impreza suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment. Investigators do not currently believe alcohol or drugs were a factor, and are unsure as to why the driver drifted into oncoming traffic.

Placer Hills Road was closed for about two hours due to the crash.