Sacramento man connected to 10 thefts at Target stores arrested, second suspect escapes

FILE -- A Target store logo. AP

Placer deputies earlier this week arrested a 24-year-old Sacramento man they say is suspected in at least 10 theft incidents at Target stores across the region.

Authorities arrested Kodi Trewartha after he was caught by loss prevention officers Monday night trying to flee the Target store in Auburn through an emergency exit, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday.

Another unknown suspect accompanying Trewartha during Monday’s alleged theft remains outstanding, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s officials say loss prevention workers observed Trewartha “loading electronics into laundry baskets” in the Auburn store around 8:45 p.m. Monday and that he had “attempted to steal approximately $3,000 worth of massage guns and Fitbits.”

The Sheriff’s Office said he has been a suspect in “nine other Target thefts” throughout the region.

The unidentified second suspect made off with another three “muscle massage guns,” speakers, a bed sheet set and a laundry tote, with a combined value at more than $950. Deputies found an empty box and discarded security cables from the stolen goods in a nearby parking lot but were unable to find the second suspect.

Officers arrested Trewartha on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy.

The outstanding suspect has been described as wearing all black clothing and a gray baseball hat during Monday’s incident.

Anyone with information about the alleged theft is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.