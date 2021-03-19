Orangevale man suspected of possessing photos, videos of child sexual abuse, Sheriff’s Office says

An Orangevale man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of possessing electronic materials related to child sexual abuse, according to Sacramento County investigators.

In a news release, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said George Alonzo Cazares, 44, was taken into custody on a felony charge after receiving a tip that he had been storing hundreds of files depicting child sexual abuse.

The Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which in turn had received a tip from an electronic service provider that Cazares had hundreds of photos and videos stored in accounts that he held.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Cazares’ residence, and served it with the aid of an electronics-detecting K9. There, investigators found the child sexual abuse materials and gathered it as evidence.

Cazares has previously worked as a security guard and attended community and athletic events with minors present, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Sacramento County jail on a $50,000 bail, and was released on Thursday, according to Sheriff’s Office records.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 916-874-3002.