Tahoe police shoot Orangevale man accused of opening fire with ‘assault-style’ rifle

A South Lake Tahoe police officer shot a suspect who allegedly opened fire at officers with an “assault-style rifle” on Park Avenue early Friday, March 19, 2021. The suspect, identified as Joseph Hill of Orangevale, surrendered after a two-hour standoff and was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

A 23-year-old Orangevale man was hospitalized after a standoff and shootout with South Lake Tahoe police early Friday morning.

No officers were injured, and the suspect’s gunshot wound was not life-threatening, authorities said.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department in news releases Friday said officers responded around 3 a.m. to reports of a break-in at Three Peaks Resort on Park Avenue.

A suspect opened fire at arriving officers with “an assault-style rifle,” according to police statements.

An SLTPD officer returned fire, striking the suspect, who retreated. A two-hour standoff followed, which ended with SWAT and crisis negotiation teams getting the suspect to surrender, authorities said.

Police identified the suspect later in the day as Joseph Hill of Orangevale. Hill is being treated and is in stable condition at Barton Memorial Hospital, police said.

The department has not specified the exact charges faced by Hill.

The incident is being externally investigated by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado District Attorney’s Office and by the Placerville Police Department.

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department protocol.

The department says it will release further details on the incident as they become available.