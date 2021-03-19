Crime - Sacto 911

20-year-old Sacramento man killed in head-on Rosemont crash, CHP says

A 20-year-old Sacramento man was killed in a head-on crash in Rosemont Thursday evening when another driver entered oncoming traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the East Sacramento-area CHP said that the man was driving west on Kiefer Boulevard just east of Tallyho Drive around 5:22 p.m.

At the same time, a 40-year-old man from Elk Grove was driving in the opposite direction when he crossed over a left-hand turn lane into oncoming traffic, hitting the other driver head-on.

The Sacramento man suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. CHP indicated that he was not using a seat belt.

The Elk Grove man suffered minor injuries, was treated at the scene of the crash and released. It is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor leading up to the crash, according to CHP investigators.

Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
