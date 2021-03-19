Woman arrested in connection with midtown Sacramento stabbing that left 3 injured

A woman was taken into custody following a stabbing at a midtown-area apartment complex, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officer Ryan Woo, a spokesman for the department, said that Jennifer Hannegrefs was taken into custody on suspicion of wounding three others in the Newton Booth neighborhood Thursday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of 28th Street on reports of a stabbing.

Police found three victims there suffering non-life threatening cuts. Hennegrefs was also located and taken into custody.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office records show she is being held without bail and faces one charge of attempted murder, two charges of assault with a deadly weapon and an enhancement for committing a felony while on bail or released from custody.

Sacramento County court records show that Hannegrefs was arraigned in early January on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. She is scheduled to return to court for that charge in May.