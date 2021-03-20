Suspect to who fled cops is arrested after barricading himself in Arden Arcade home

A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after police were led on a car chase that ended in an hours-long standoff at an Arden Arcade home, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officer Ryan Woo, a spokesman for the department, said officers in the area of Northgate Boulevard and El Camino Avenue attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle just before 10:50 a.m., but the driver sped off, leading the officers in pursuit.

The officers quickly called off the chase due to “erratic driving patterns,” according to Woo, but the driver was monitored by a police helicopter as he fled east.

The driver got out of the vehicle on the 2500 block of Whittkop Way near Fulton Way and entered a residence and refused to come out.

After several hours of negotiation, the man agreed to come outside and was taken into custody. Police determined that he had violated his parole.