Roseville man suspected of attempted vehicular assault arrested after standoff, police say

A man accused of intentionally trying to hit a woman with his car was arrested Friday following a police standoff in Roseville.

In a news release, the Roseville Police Department said that dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman at 3:17 p.m. to report that a man she knew was trying to hit her with his vehicle.

The woman managed to escape the situation, and relayed the man’s identity and a description of his vehicle to police.

Patrol officers on the 500 block of Atlantic Street soon found a vehicle matching the description at a residence.

Police determined that the suspect was inside the home, and after attempting to make contact, the man refused to come outside. He was already known to the police department, according to the release.

After several hours, the man agreed to leave the residence peacefully and was taken into custody by police without incident. He was not immediately identified by police.

The Roseville Police Department indicated that he had been arrested and that the scene was safe as of 7:30 p.m.