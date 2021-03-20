Grass Valley man killed after crashing into divider on I-80 in Roseville, CHP says

A Grass Valley man was killed Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 80 in Roseville when his car hit a center divider on the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the CHP’s Auburn unit said the 38-year-old driver was headed westbound on I-80 and was approaching the Atlantic Street exit around 7 a.m. when his 2021 Toyota Corolla drifted from the No. 1 lane into the median.

After he crashed into the concrete barrier, CHP officers dispatched to the scene found the driver unresponsive. He was the only person in the car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Medical personnel extricated the man and sent him to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

CHP investigators are not sure what caused the driver to drift toward the median, and are still looking into a possible cause. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Auburn CHP investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 916-663-3344.