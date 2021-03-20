Crime - Sacto 911

Westbound I-80 closed at Donner Lake interchange after multivehicle collision in Sierra

Westbound Interstate 80 is closed in the Sierra Nevada due to a multivehicle crash near Gold Run.

The Truckee-area California Highway Patrol said the highway was closed just before 3 p.m., and said the crash has resulted in major injuries.

According to Caltrans, the closure is in effect at the Donner Lake interchange. The agency warned that travelers should seek alternate routes, as cars on the roadway are being diverted at Truckee and the Nevada state line.

CHP incident logs report that multiple vehicles are involved in the crash, potentially as many as six. The logs also indicate that a tractor-trailer was involved.

