Woman in critical condition after overnight shooting in Del Paso Heights, Sacramento police say

A woman was in critical condition Saturday and another man was wounded following an early-morning shooting in Del Paso Heights, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officer Ryan Woo, a spokesman for the department, said dispatchers were notified of a shooting on the 3900 block of Clay Street around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived in the North Sacramento neighborhood, they found two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One, a woman, suffered life-threatening injuries, and another, a man, with less-severe wounds.

Both were taken to a hospital, and the woman remained in critical condition as of 4:30 p.m., according to Woo.

The police department was not able to provide any information regarding a potential suspect or a possible cause for the shooting, which remains under investigation.