Elk Grove police investigating suspicious device near Laguna West, shutting down roads

A heavy police presence is in the area of Laguna West due to a suspicious device reported Sunday morning.

In a social media update, the Elk Grove Police Department said officers were on scene at the 3100 block of Dwight Road, just north of the Laguna West neighborhood.

Officers are investigating the suspicious device and are warning residents to stay out of the immediate area.

Dwight Road was closed to northbound traffic at Laguna Boulevard. That block of the street is home to several shops, a church and a mosque. The police department said it will provide further information when it becomes available.